Edem Agbana welcomes $300m World Bank support for secondary education

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has welcomed the approval of a US$300 million facility by the World Bank under the Secondary Education Reform and Resilience Project (STARR-J), describing it as a major boost for Ghana’s education sector.
In a statement, the lawmaker said the project represents a significant endorsement of the government's vision to transform secondary education and improve learning conditions for students across the country.
He commended the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and his team for securing the funding.
According to Mr Agbana, the investment presents an opportunity to tackle longstanding infrastructure challenges affecting many Category B and Category C senior high schools.
He noted that overcrowded classrooms, inadequate dormitories and limited laboratory facilities continue to hamper effective teaching and learning.
The Ketu North MP expressed optimism that the project would contribute to efforts aimed at phasing out the double-track system while creating a more conducive environment for academic work.
“This intervention presents a real opportunity to address the infrastructure deficits that continue to affect many of our Category B and Category C schools,” he stated.
Mr Agbana further described the funding as an investment in the future of Ghana’s youth, stressing that its successful implementation could significantly improve educational outcomes and support national development goals.
He added that he looks forward to seeing tangible benefits from the project in the four senior high schools within the Ketu North Constituency.
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