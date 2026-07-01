Edward Debrah writes: Flood prevention in Accra

The recent floods in Accra show that preventing floods is not only about heavy rainfall but also about good planning, effective waste management, and enforcing the law.

To reduce future flooding, focus must be placed on four key actions:

• Hold decision-makers accountable for approving developments in flood-prone or unauthorised areas.

• Improve waste management by placing bins and skips in accessible locations and ensuring they are emptied regularly to prevent drains from becoming blocked.

• Keep drains clear through routine desilting and enforce planning and environmental laws consistently and fairly.

• Educate the public through nationwide flood and waste management campaigns delivered in Ghana’s major written and taught languages.

Flood prevention is a shared responsibility.

With stronger governance, cleaner communities, regular maintenance, and informed citizens, Ghana can build more resilient cities while protecting lives, property, and the environment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.