EKMA begins dredging major storm drains ahead of peak rainy season

Audio By Carbonatix
The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in the Western Region has begun dredging major storm drains ahead of the peak rainy season to prevent flooding in the municipality.
The exercise, which commenced within the Ayeele River at Apremdo and Kwesimintsim, was to ensure those drains were cleaned to address the perennial flooding problems within some parts of the Municipality.
Wilson Amegatse, the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Engineer, said the move formed part of the Assembly’s annual preparations towards flood prevention within the municipality.
He said: “We are doing a major flood prevention exercise, because our municipality is noted to be the lowest point in the region, so we have these perennial flooding problems, and so we are doing this as a proactive measure.”
According to him, the first phase of the project would cover a 1.8-kilometre stretch to be completed in three weeks.
Mr Amegatse said, “We are indeed preparing for the rains, and I can assure you that the impacts of floods on lives and properties in the municipality will be less this year.”
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