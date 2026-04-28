Elmedis Safety Consult boss, Divine Kweku Tetteh honoured at 2026 Ghana Titans Awards

The Managing Consultant of Elmedis Safety Consult, Divine Kweku Tetteh, has been honoured at the 2nd edition of the 100 Ghana Titans Awards 2026 for his contributions to occupational safety and quality management.

The awards ceremony was held on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and organised by The Business Executive. The event recognised individuals for excellence, leadership, influence and significant contributions across various sectors of Ghana’s economy and society.

Mr Tetteh was recognised for his leadership and impact in Occupational Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Management. Through Elmedis Safety Consult, an indigenous Ghanaian consultancy firm, he has delivered solutions aimed at improving workplace safety, regulatory compliance and operational efficiency for organisations.

The company provides a wide range of services, including the supply and installation of safety equipment, design and installation of industrial and office safety signage, safety risk assessments, HSEQ audits, as well as training and consultancy in occupational health, safety and environmental management.

Speaking to the media after receiving the honour, Mr Tetteh expressed appreciation for the recognition and acknowledged the support of his team and family.

“First of all, I give thanks to God for His continuous guidance and blessings. I am also deeply grateful to the organisers of this awards scheme. This recognition reflects the dedication, sacrifice, and hard work invested in what we do. I dedicate this honour to my family and my team for their unwavering support,” he said.

He also extended appreciation to clients and partners for their continued trust and collaboration, as well as to his team for their commitment to delivering timely and effective safety solutions.

The 100 Ghana Titans Awards, organised annually by The Business Executive, celebrates individuals who demonstrate excellence, leadership and measurable impact across Ghana’s political, economic and social sectors.

Based in Tema, Elmedis Safety Consult provides consultancy and practical solutions in occupational safety, health, environment and quality management, supporting businesses across multiple industries to create safer and more compliant working environments.

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