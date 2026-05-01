FH Depot’s Freda Donkor honoured as top FMCG distribution CEO at Ghana Titans Awards

The Chief Executive Officer of FH Depot Company Limited, Mrs Freda Donkor, has been honoured as Ghana’s Most Respected CEO in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Distribution category at the 2nd edition of the 100 Ghana Titans Awards.

The recognition celebrates her leadership and success in building a thriving enterprise within the traditionally male-dominated FMCG sector, while also highlighting her role in inspiring women in business.

The award further acknowledges her company’s consistent growth, contribution to the Ghanaian economy, and her advocacy for best business practices and mentorship.

FH Depot, based in Haatso in Accra, is a fast-growing company engaged in the distribution, wholesale and retail of luxury liquors, water and premium soft drinks. It has established itself as one of the country’s leading FMCG distributors.

The awards ceremony was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and organised by the Business Executive Group. The event seeks to recognise individuals and organisations making significant contributions to Ghana’s development.

It attracted dignitaries from government, the diplomatic community and traditional institutions.

Under Mrs Donkor’s leadership, FH Depot has strengthened its operations through a customer-focused approach and innovative service delivery. The company is known for its emphasis on strong client relationships, effective communication and high service standards.

In her acceptance remarks, Mrs Donkor expressed appreciation to her team, family and clients for their support, while highlighting the importance of improved working conditions and strengthened customer trust in advancing the FMCG sector.

“I am deeply honoured and overwhelmed to have been named among Ghana’s 100 Titans. This recognition is a humble reminder of the power of hard work and the positive impact we can make in society. I pray for continued strength, wisdom, and opportunities to create an even greater impact in our communities. This award inspires me to keep striving for excellence, empowering others, and making a difference.

As part of this journey, I would like to use this opportunity to invite investors and sponsors to join hands with us to turn this vision into reality. Together, we can transform lives, create sustainable opportunities, and drive meaningful change in our society,” she said.

Mrs Donkor is the founder and CEO of FH Depot Company Limited and is recognised for building a competitive FMCG distribution business known for quality service, innovation and strong customer engagement.

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