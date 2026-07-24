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Ex-porn star elected senator in Colombia, promises to fight for adult-content creators’ rights

Source: New York Post  
  24 July 2026 12:04pm
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A former porn star has been elected in Colombia on a platform of fighting for the rights of adult-content creators.

Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz, who was known as Amaranta Hank in X-rated circles, was sworn in as a senator for the left-wing Historic Pact party in Bogotá on Monday, the Colombian outlet La Opinión reported.

Ortiz, 33, was a former journalist who became a porn star in 2017 before leaving the industry two years later, turning to politics.

She was elected in March in the Norte de Santander region and is now working to guarantee social security rights for adult-content creators.

Ortiz has claimed people working in the adult industry need legal protections to prevent exploitation by companies and agencies.

“These women have been unprotected by the state because, due to misinformation, prejudice and double standards, no one has declared to regulate it,” she said in a campaign video.

She has clapped back against critics who claim former adult stars shouldn’t run for office.

“Why can’t a woman who was in the adult industry aspire to a popularly elected office?” she said, citing past former porn stars turned politicians such as Ilona Staller – who rose to fame with her 1970s radio show “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?” before becoming an Italian lawmaker.

“My experience allowed me to understand inequality, the struggle for freedom and the popular economy, arguments that I now promise to bring directly into legislative debate,” Ortiz said.

“The problem is that society consumes adult films but denies us the possibility of speaking in spaces of power.”

The Historic Pact — which happens to be Colombia’s outgoing president Gustavo Petro’s party — is the largest in the state senate, with 25 seats.

Ortiz was elected because she was 23rd in their list of candidates.

“I feel embraced by my people,” she said after her election win.

Ortiz is also fighting for quality mental health and campaigning for measures to prevent sexual abuse.

“There is a political transformation underway that still has a long way to go but the important thing is that it has already begun in some way,” she said.

Petro was barred from running for another term — and conservative pol Abelardo de la Espriella will be sworn in as Colombia’s president on Aug 7.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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