We’ve taken a good step – Sports Minister encourages Black Stars after Colombia defeat

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has urged the Black Stars to stay united following their 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the team after the game at Kansas City Stadium, Hon. Adams praised the players and technical team for their commitment throughout the tournament.

“Let’s continue to be together and be as a team,” the Minister said.

“The Technical team, we thank you for the huge work and investment done. We know the sleepless nights that you have to analyse many, many videos to develop strategy. We don’t take this for granted.”

Ghana’s campaign ended after Jhon Arias’ 14th-minute goal sealed victory for Colombia. Despite the defeat, Adams stressed that the team had taken a significant step forward.

“Our wish was to have continued. In a game of football, no matter how many minutes you play, whether it is 90 minutes, 120, one team will have to win — whether it is through penalties or what. Fortunately, or unfortunately for us, the decision was within the 90 minutes.”

He thanked the squad for their effort and called for focus ahead of the next assignment — the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

“We are grateful for your time and your everything. I think that everybody sees that we have taken a good step and we are moving forward. We will work together and see how we can journey our next immediate journey.”

The Minister ended with a call for unity: “Put it in your minds, let all of us respond to the course. Let’s listen and take this. We are a team, we win together and lose together.”

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