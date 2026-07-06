FA considering appeal after Quansah red card

The Football Association is considering whether to appeal against England defender Jarell Quansah's red card during the World Cup victory over Mexico.

Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute of Sunday's 3-2 win following a high challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

As it was classed as serious foul play, the Bayer Leverkusen defender could face a two-game ban.

The FA is considering its options after United States star striker Folarin Balogun had a red card overturned following intervention from US President Donald Trump.

Trump asked Fifa to review Balogun's one-match suspension after he was sent off for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic in the last 32.

The 25-year-old was set to miss his side's last-16 tie against Belgium on Tuesday, but Fifa made the shock decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban for 12 months.

That led to widespread criticism within the game, including from European football's governing body, Belgium and England boss Thomas Tuchel.

The World Cup does not allow appeals for red cards but Fifa officials invoked the article 27 clause in their rules to suspend Balogun's ban.

That clause had never been used before at the World Cup.

It effectively allows Fifa to make whatever decision it wants without having to meet any other criteria.

It could spark a host of appeals, with the Athletic reporting, external France are challenging Michael Olise's yellow card during their victory over Paraguay.

BBC Sport has approached the French Football Federation for comment.

The US authorities claimed Balogun's red card was unfair because there was no intent.

But intent was taken out of football's laws many years ago, and only the result of a challenge is meant to be considered.

Balogun's red card itself was not rescinded - Fifa rules do not allow that. Effectively, the US striker, who has scored three goals for the co-hosts this tournament, received a sin-bin against Bosnia.

While the red card could be viewed as harsh as it was clearly accidentally, usually that type of studs-down-the-back-of-the-ankle challenge would result in a sending off.

Quansah's was different as he was sliding in, but similar in that he was sent off for an accidental studs-up challenge.

Ban would increase England's right-back worries

The right-back position has been an area of concern for Tuchel.

Reece James, Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Quansah and midfielder Declan Rice have all featured as right-sided defenders during the World Cup.

James, who is the first-choice right-back, has been unavailable since injuring a hamstring in their second group match against Ghana - missing games against Panama, DR Congo and Mexico.

Quansah, meanwhile, sustained an injury against Panama but was fit enough to start against Mexico.

England face Norway in the quarter-finals in Miami on Saturday.

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