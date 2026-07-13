FIFA celebrates 23-year-old Ghanaian medical doctor for his voluntary service at World Cup

FIFA has celebrated the remarkable contribution of 23-year-old Ghanaian medical doctor Nana Kwasi Ampofo Owusu Mensah, recognising his outstanding service as a volunteer in Kansas City during preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Techiman-born doctor, who combines his medical profession with a lifelong passion for football and sports medicine, has been honoured as Kansas City's FIFA World Cup 2026 "Unsung Hero" for his dedication, humility and commitment to serving football fans and the global game.

The recognition marked an emotional milestone for the young Ghanaian, who described the moment he discovered he had been accepted into FIFA's prestigious volunteer programme.

"I woke up, and I saw an email from FIFA, and I just called my dad and told him, 'This is the email, I've been approved, and I'm coming to Kansas City.' It was a very exciting moment for me back at home," he said.

The achievement represents years of dedication to both medicine and football, with Nana explaining that volunteering at the world's biggest sporting event had long been one of his ambitions.

"I'm a medical doctor by profession. I have an interest in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, and I applied to be a FIFA World Cup 2026 volunteer because I wanted to join the organisation and the planning for this programme."

Nana revealed that his passion for football began during his school years, when he regularly played the sport with friends while developing a deep admiration for the FIFA World Cup.

"It all started when I was in middle school. I used to play football for fun. I played from middle school all the way to high school, and then I also used to watch the World Cup a lot, especially Ghanaian matches."

One match, in particular, left an unforgettable impression on him.

"I remember very well the Ghana versus Uruguay match in 2010, and that is what inspired me to try to get involved in football."

The dramatic quarter-final clash at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa remains one of the defining moments in Ghana's football history. For Nana, however, it became the spark that inspired him to pursue a career that combines medicine with elite sport.

"I also have a passion for sports medicine, and because of that, I'm always actively watching football, learning about other sports, and this is what led me to apply to be a volunteer at the FIFA World Cup 2026," he explained.

His dedication and service earned widespread admiration, culminating in a special presentation by former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, who presented Nana with a miniature FIFA World Cup trophy in recognition of his contribution.

The Black Stars legend praised the young doctor's selflessness and commitment to representing Ghana with distinction on the international stage.

"I'm so proud of you," Appiah said.

"Proud to meet you. I'm so honoured. Nana, I'm proud to see a fellow Ghanaian being recognised for serving others with such humility and dedication."

On behalf of the nation, the former Ghana captain congratulated Nana on receiving one of Kansas City's most distinguished volunteer honours.

"On behalf of the people of Ghana, congratulations on being named Kansas City's FIFA World Cup 2026 Unsung Hero. It is an honour to present you with this award. I'm so happy to meet you."

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