Finance Minister Ato Forson set to present Mid-year Budget Review next week

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is expected to present the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament next week, subject to parliamentary approval, JoyBusiness has learnt.

Sources familiar with the preparations say the proposed date will depend on Parliament’s availability to receive the presentation.

The Finance Minister is also expected to complete the necessary Cabinet briefings on key aspects of the review, including new policy measures, before updating President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the presentation.

If these processes are completed on schedule, the review is likely to be presented next week.

What to expect

The Mid-Year Budget Review is expected to outline what government describes as its new economic agenda, aimed at consolidating recent macroeconomic gains and shifting the economy from stabilisation to long-term growth.

The policy framework is expected to build on recent fiscal reforms and the economic recovery programme implemented by the Mahama administration.

It will focus on sustainable job creation, increased productivity, economic resilience and inclusive growth.

The Finance Minister is also expected to provide an update on Ghana’s recently concluded IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme and the country’s transition to the new Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI).

The presentation is further expected to outline progress on Ghana’s debt restructuring programme, particularly external debt negotiations, and assess its impact on the broader economy.

Dr Forson is also expected to update Parliament on Ghana’s improved debt-sustainability position following recent assessments by the IMF.

On the fiscal front, the Minister is expected to provide details on revenue performance during the first half of the year and explain how government intends to manage expenditure to protect critical sectors for the remainder of 2026.

Government is also expected to outline measures to expand economic activity, create jobs, maintain fiscal discipline and sustain investor confidence.

The review will provide a comprehensive assessment of the economy over the first six months of 2026, covering revenue mobilisation, expenditure, debt servicing and the overall fiscal outlook. It is also expected to announce any adjustments to the 2026 Budget in response to prevailing economic conditions.

Why the review matters

The Mid-Year Budget Review is a statutory requirement under Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which mandates that the Finance Minister update Parliament on the implementation of the national budget and present the fiscal outlook for the remainder of the year.

The exercise also provides development partners, investors and the public with an assessment of Ghana’s economic performance, while enabling Parliament to monitor government spending against the approved budget estimates.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.