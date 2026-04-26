National | Regional

Fire destroys Sunyani Magistrate Court records, computers and other equipment

Source: Collins Frimpong  
  26 April 2026 11:01am
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A fire outbreak has completely destroyed documents, computers and other critical materials at the District Magistrate Courts 'A' and 'B' in Sunyani, dealing a major blow to judicial administration in the Bono Region.

The inferno, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, reduced the court complex to ashes, leaving nothing salvageable.

Confirming the incident to JoyNews, the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO I Kwame Adomako Antwi, described the extent of the destruction.

“Wood, chairs, documents, computers, air conditioners—everything was razed down by the inferno,” he stated.

The fire reportedly started around 3:00 a.m., but response efforts were initially delayed after the alarm was raised through a “running caller,” who had to physically report the incident at a fire station.

The first response team arrived from the Sunyani Fire Station, followed by two tenders from the Abesim Fire Station.

According to ADO I Antwi, the intensity of the fire required reinforcement, but logistical challenges worsened the situation.

The initial fire tender ran out of water, while a second responding vehicle developed a fault en route. Efforts to source water to sustain the operation also proved difficult, with firefighters unable to access adequate water within the metropolis.

“After combing the entire Sunyani metropolis, we could not get water. Even the fire hydrants were dry,” he revealed.

The lack of water significantly delayed efforts to fully extinguish the fire, allowing it to spread and destroy all materials within the court premises.

Firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control after several hours.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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