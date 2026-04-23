Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Grid Company Limited has announced that a fire outbreak at the Akosombo Substation has disrupted operations and affected electricity supply in parts of the country.
In a press statement issued, GRIDCo stated that the incident occurred at about 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, prompting immediate response efforts.
According to the company, the fire has impacted power generation and transmission within the national grid, leading to outages in several areas.
The disruption has necessitated urgent measures to contain the situation and restore stability to the system.
Emergency response teams were swiftly deployed to the scene and are working continuously to manage the incident.
Technical experts are also undertaking a full assessment to determine the extent of the damage and outline the steps required to restore normal operations.
GRIDCo assured the public that its engineers are actively working to stabilise the system and minimise the impact of the disruption.
The company emphasised that restoring power supply remains a top priority.
It further urged the public to remain calm, noting that the situation is under control.
GRIDCo added that additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Latest Stories
-
Fire outbreak at Akosombo Substation disrupts power supply – GRIDCo
5 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana fails to publish 2025 financial statements in violation of BoG Act
10 minutes
-
CEOs must act boldly as Ghana faces a defining economic moment – McDan
15 minutes
-
LPG operators association commends NPA after stakeholder engagement meeting
18 minutes
-
OSP power row can be fixed – Asah-Asante counters CSO concerns over court ruling
30 minutes
-
Sam George flags ‘headucator’ video for possible prosecution under LGBTQ+ Bill
37 minutes
-
Presec-Legon tops 2025 NSMQ rankings as Prempeh, Mfantsipim follow in EN Analytics Top 100
41 minutes
-
Photos: GFA unveils new Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz
45 minutes
-
Oforikrom Municipal Assembly prepares candidates for 2026 BECE
56 minutes
-
From classroom to workshop: TVET students in Accra assemble bicycle
1 hour
-
AGI pushes for clearer lending rules as BoG expands credit access
1 hour
-
Sefwi Wiawso passport centre records 1,700 applications in explosive four-month start
1 hour
-
DVLA, MTTD storm East Legon in massive fake DVLA plate crackdown
1 hour
-
Republic Bank Ghana PLC records profit of GHS288m in 2025, declares GHS0.5 dividend per share
1 hour
-
The quiet titan and the transformation of First Atlantic Bank
1 hour