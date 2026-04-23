Fire outbreak at Akosombo Substation disrupts power supply – GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company Limited has announced that a fire outbreak at the Akosombo Substation has disrupted operations and affected electricity supply in parts of the country.

In a press statement issued, GRIDCo stated that the incident occurred at about 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, prompting immediate response efforts.

According to the company, the fire has impacted power generation and transmission within the national grid, leading to outages in several areas.

The disruption has necessitated urgent measures to contain the situation and restore stability to the system.

Emergency response teams were swiftly deployed to the scene and are working continuously to manage the incident.

Technical experts are also undertaking a full assessment to determine the extent of the damage and outline the steps required to restore normal operations.

GRIDCo assured the public that its engineers are actively working to stabilise the system and minimise the impact of the disruption.

The company emphasised that restoring power supply remains a top priority.

It further urged the public to remain calm, noting that the situation is under control.

GRIDCo added that additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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