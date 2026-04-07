First Atlantic Bank holds Annual General Meeting, reports strong growth and bold outlook for 2026

First Atlantic Bank PLC has held its Annual General Meeting in Accra, presenting shareholders with a strong financial performance for 2025 and an ambitious outlook for the year ahead.

At the meeting on Tuesday, 7th April, the Board Chairman, Amanquaye Armar, highlighted the bank’s sustained growth, underpinned by prudent management and strategic investments.

Shareholders of the bank at the meeting

“First Atlantic Bank PLC once again delivered a solid financial performance in 2025. The Bank’s growth trajectory was supported by disciplined risk management, strategic investments in technology and the continued expansion of our customer base across key segments,” he said.

According to him, profit before tax rose by 30.5 per cent to GHS 703 million, while net interest income increased significantly by 67.1 per cent to GHS 952.7 million.

Mr Armaquaye Armar

Mr Armar noted that cost discipline remained a key priority, with the bank recording a cost-to-income ratio of 39.9 per cent, below the industry average of 48.8 per cent.

“Deliberate measures were also put in place to contain operational costs by enforcing value-for-money principles,” he stated.

He further indicated that the bank’s balance sheet expanded strongly, with total assets rising by 44.0 per cent to GHS 19.2 billion, largely supported by a 43.3 per cent growth in customer deposits to GHS 16.6 billion.

Shareholders of the bank at the meeting

“Our balance sheet demonstrated resilience, underscoring the strength and stability of our financial position,” he added.

The Chairman also assured shareholders of a robust capital position, revealing that the bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 20.6 per cent, well above the prudential minimum of 13.0 per cent.

He noted that the bank’s successful listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange has further strengthened its capital base and enhanced its capacity for growth.

Mr Odun Odunfa

Providing an outlook for 2026, the Chief Executive Officer, Odun Odunfa, expressed optimism about the bank’s prospects amid a stable macroeconomic environment.

“As we enter 2026, First Atlantic Bank PLC is well positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities across Ghana and the broader African region. The macroeconomic environment is expected to remain stable, with continued GDP growth, moderate inflation and supportive fiscal and monetary policies,” he said.

Mr Odunfa stated that the bank’s strategy would be anchored on three pillars, growth, innovation and sustainability, with a focus on expanding its regional footprint.

“We will continue to expand our regional footprint, building on our successful entry into Liberia and explore selective opportunities in other high-potential markets,” he noted.

He added that digital transformation would remain central to operations, supported by technology investments and fintech partnerships aimed at enhancing efficiency and customer experience.

“Inclusive growth will remain at the heart of our operations. We will strengthen our women-focused banking initiatives, providing tailored financial solutions, advisory services and capacity-building support to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals,” the CEO said.

The meeting reaffirmed the bank’s strategic direction, blending strong financial fundamentals with a forward-looking agenda designed to drive sustainable growth and deepen its footprint across the region.

Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh

A shareholder of the bank, Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, in an interview with JoyBusiness after the event, praised the bank’s progress over the years and expressed hope that it will achieve even greater success in the coming years.

"I have seen a growth in terms of profitability, in terms of technology, the kind of access to technology we have today is much greater than it ever been. We have won technology bank of the year so many times and I think that we have what it takes to move further into the future," she said.

"For now, I believe one of the things First Atlantic Bank would like to do is to move out of Ghana. To take Ghana to West Africa. And I think that considering that nature of businesses we have done so far, considering the balance we have in management and work of the Board, West Africa is a viable and probably going to be a very profitable objectives," she added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.