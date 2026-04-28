FirstBank Ghana appoints Osahon Ogieva as MD/CEO; Victor Asante moves to international role

FirstBank Ghana Limited, part of the FirstBank Group, has appointed Osahon Ogieva as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Ogieva takes over from Victor Yaw Asante who completed his Asante served two terms as head of the bank. He now moves up to head International Banking at the FirstBank Group.



The new leadership keeps things steady but also brings fresh direction. The bank wants to build on recent wins and grow more in Ghana’s competitive banking sector.



Profile of the new CEO

Ogieva has over 25 years of experience in different fields. These include petroleum services, manufacturing, banking, and financial services. His expertise includes administration, project management, risk management, credit, marketing, and relationship banking.

He started his banking career in 1998 at UBA Bank Plc in Nigeria. He spent seven years there before moving to Fidelity Bank Plc. He joined FirstBank Group in 2015 and rose through the ranks to several leadership roles.



Before his appointment in Ghana, he was Group Head for Telecoms and other Conglomerates Businesses within the Corporate Banking Directorate at FirstBank Nigeria. In that role, he led deal making, high-level negotiations, and complex deal structures. He helped the bank grow and improve profits.

Ogieva is a trained economist. He holds a degree in Economics from the University of Port Harcourt. He earned a joint MBA from the Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University) and the Schulich School of Business (York University). He also has an MBA from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.



He has done executive education at well-known institutions like Stanford University, INSEAD, Cranfield School of Management, and Lagos Business School. Over the past twenty years, he has built a name as a thought leader in macroeconomic policy. He has also been involved in several major telecom deals in Nigeria.



Victor Asante’s new role

Victor Yaw Asante’s move to Head of International Banking at FirstBank Group shows that the organization trusts his leadership and track record.

When he became MD/CEO of FirstBank Ghana in May 2019, he focused on making real progress and building the bank’s brand. He also deepened engagement with outside stakeholders in the country. Under his leadership, the bank grew its branch network from 20 to 33 locations across the country. It also rebuilt five branches and refurbished several others to improve customer experience.

He also introduced key digital and financial tools. These included mobile banking, an account opening platform, remittance services, and Premium Banking for wealthy clients. The bank also launched Private Banking and Wealth Management services, as well as FirstMonie – a program that brings banking services to people in underserved areas. His time as CEO also focused on building talent. He made sure the bank had skilled and motivated staff to drive its goals.

Industry watchers say the change will help FirstBank Ghana keep growing, especially by working closely with the wider FirstBank Group under both the new and outgoing leaders.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.