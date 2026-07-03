Flood disaster must spur urgent action, government should fast-track relief – CPS

Audio By Carbonatix
The Centre for Policy Scrutiny (CPS) has expressed sympathy to victims of the devastating June 29 floods and called on the government to speed up relief efforts for affected communities.
In a statement, the policy think tank extended its condolences to families who lost loved ones and to residents whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the floods that swept through parts of Accra, Tema and surrounding communities.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, destruction of property and displacement of many residents following the heavy rains and flooding. Our thoughts are with bereaved families and all victims currently facing hardship as a result of the disaster,” the statement said.
CPS commended the rescue operations carried out by the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces and other emergency response agencies.
However, it urged the government to accelerate relief and recovery efforts, particularly for vulnerable households that have suffered extensive losses.
The Centre also called for a long-term national strategy to address the country’s recurring flooding problem, arguing that emergency responses alone are no longer sufficient.
According to CPS, Ghana must strengthen drainage infrastructure, strictly enforce sanitation regulations and tackle poor urban planning, which it said continues to worsen flooding in many communities.
“The June 29 tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for stronger national action toward flood prevention, environmental management and climate resilience,” the statement noted.
The organisation further appealed to corporate institutions, civil society organisations and the general public to support ongoing humanitarian efforts aimed at assisting flood victims and helping affected communities recover.
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