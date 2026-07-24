Food delivery scams rise as CSA records 112 cases and GH¢296,000 in losses

Audio By Carbonatix
The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued an alert over a growing online scam in which cybercriminals alter the contact details of legitimate restaurants and food vendors on platforms such as Google Search and Google Maps to defraud customers.
According to the Authority, the scammers manipulate online business listings to redirect customers to fraudulent phone numbers and payment channels, resulting in victims paying for food orders that are never delivered.
The CSA recorded 112 cases between January and June 2026, compared with 61 cases during the same period in 2025.
Financial losses associated with the scam also increased from GH¢84,592 in the first half of 2025 to GH¢296,083.68 within the same period this year.
The Authority has advised members of the public to verify restaurant and vendor contact details before making payments when ordering food online.
How the scam works
The CSA explained that fraudsters typically exploit online platforms by using features such as “suggest an edit” on Google listings, claiming unverified business profiles, or creating duplicate listings with fake contact information.
In some cases, the criminals purchase sponsored advertisements to ensure the fraudulent details appear prominently in search results.
Customers who believe they are communicating with genuine restaurants or vendors then place orders and are directed to make payments to specified mobile money accounts.
After payment is made, the scammers cut off communication and the ordered food is not delivered.
Fraudulent payment links
The Authority also warned that some victims are directed to fraudulent payment links presented as order confirmation or payment processing pages.
These pages may request personal information, including names, delivery addresses and mobile money details.
The CSA said such information can be used by criminals to carry out unauthorised transactions, leading to further financial losses.
CSA’s advice to the public
The Authority has advised customers to take several precautions when ordering food online, including:
- Confirming restaurant contacts through official websites, verified social media pages or trusted delivery platforms.
- Avoiding unfamiliar payment links.
- Considering payment after delivery and inspection where possible.
- Never sharing mobile money PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs), banking details or other sensitive information.
- Avoiding approval of payment prompts they did not initiate.
- Confirming payment instructions directly with vendors using independently verified contacts.
- Monitoring mobile money accounts regularly and reporting suspicious transactions immediately.
The CSA said it is working with relevant stakeholders to address the growing trend and has encouraged victims of online scams to report incidents through its cybercrime reporting channels.
The warning comes amid increasing concerns over cybercrime in Ghana, with fraudsters increasingly exploiting digital platforms and online services to target unsuspecting members of the public.
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