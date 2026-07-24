Teshie Homowo 2026 to usher in new era of peace, security, national recognition – Chief

The Paramount Chief of Teshie, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, has assured residents and visitors that the 2026 Teshie Homowo Festival will be celebrated under significantly improved security arrangements, stronger government collaboration and renewed community unity following the tragic events that overshadowed last year's festivities.

Speaking at the official media launch of Homowo 2026 on Friday, July 24, the Chief, who doubles as the President of the Teshie Traditional Council, reflected on the lessons learnt from the previous festival, announced a series of activities for this year's celebrations and called on all Teshie residents to embrace peace in honour of their ancestors.

He also revealed that, for the first time, Ghana's Parliament has formally recognised the cultural and economic importance of the Teshie Homowo Festival, describing the development as a historic milestone for the traditional area.

Opening his address, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III recalled that ahead of last year's Homowo Festival, he had appealed publicly for peace and harmony among the people of Teshie.

He noted that the call was widely embraced by stakeholders from across society, including representatives of the military, the Ghana Police Service, Christian and Muslim religious leaders, the Member of Parliament, traditional authorities, business leaders and other influential personalities.

According to the Paramount Chief, every stakeholder who addressed the gathering pledged to work together to ensure that Homowo 2025 would be peaceful.

He further recalled that the then newly appointed Chief Executive of the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) and the newly posted Teshie District Police Commander also appeared before the Traditional Council for the first time and assured the community that they would do everything within their authority to guarantee law and order throughout the celebrations.

However, despite those commitments, events unfolded differently.

The Paramount Chief explained that because both officials had only recently assumed office, they did not have sufficient time to fully understand the security dynamics surrounding one of Ghana's largest traditional festivals.

"As a result," he said, "the security architecture was compromised, leading to the unfortunate loss of life and property."

He described the incident as one that caught the entire community by surprise and robbed the festival of the joy and celebration that normally characterise the annual event.

Despite the painful memories of last year's disturbances, Nii Ashitey Akomfra III expressed confidence that Homowo 2026 would mark a turning point.

"All is not lost," he declared.

He assured the people of Teshie, as well as thousands of visitors who travel annually to witness the celebrations, that extensive preparations had been undertaken to elevate this year's festival to a higher standard.

"We are taking Homowo to a new level this year," he said, adding that lessons from last year's experience had informed new planning and coordination measures.

One of the highlights of the media launch was the Paramount Chief's announcement that Parliament has, for the first time, officially acknowledged the cultural and economic significance of the Teshie Homowo Festival.

He described the recognition as a landmark achievement not only for Teshie but also for traditional institutions across Ghana, saying it reflected the growing appreciation of indigenous festivals as drivers of cultural preservation, tourism and local economic development.

The recognition, he suggested, places the Teshie Homowo Festival among the country's most important cultural celebrations.

The Paramount Chief also announced that the Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has pledged to work closely with the Teshie Traditional Council, the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly and community stakeholders to improve the organisation and visibility of the festival.

According to him, the collaboration is expected to strengthen promotion of the festival both locally and internationally while enhancing visitor experience.

He said the government's involvement demonstrates its commitment to positioning Ghana's traditional festivals as major tourism attractions capable of contributing to national economic growth.

Mindful of last year's unfortunate incidents, Nii Ashitey Akomfra III assured the public that government had put comprehensive security measures in place for this year's celebrations.

He said the necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the safety of residents, traditional authorities, visitors and tourists participating in Homowo 2026.

Although he did not disclose operational details, he expressed confidence that the improved security framework would guarantee a peaceful atmosphere throughout the festivities.

He urged the public to cooperate fully with security agencies to ensure a successful celebration.

The Paramount Chief announced the key dates for this year's celebrations, urging the public to take note of the official programme.

The festival activities will begin with the Gbemlilaa ceremony on Monday, August 10, one of the important traditional rites preceding the main festival.

The sprinkling of Kpokpoi, the symbolic ritual that gives Homowo its distinctive identity, will take place on August 25.

Other major activities include the Annual Football Harvest, scheduled for Saturday, August 22, followed by the colourful Kpashimo Groups and Flags procession on Sunday, August 30.

The celebrations will culminate in the highly anticipated Tsesebumo Street Carnival on Saturday, September 5.

Beyond matters relating to the festival, the Paramount Chief used the occasion to commend the Church of Pentecost for supporting the renovation of the Teshie Traditional Council Hall.

He expressed profound appreciation to retired Area Head Apostle Wilberforce Nkrumah Agyeman, current Area Head Dr Dela Quampah, Pastor E. K. Appiah, Pastor Martin Owusu, Pastor Francis Achia and Elder Benjamin Akporh Mensah for their contributions towards the refurbishment project.

He described the initiative as an outstanding example of corporate social responsibility and encouraged other religious organisations and corporate institutions to partner with traditional authorities in promoting community development.

"The Church of Pentecost deserves commendation for giving a facelift to the Hall of the Teshie Traditional Council," he said.

The Paramount Chief also announced that August 7 will mark the bicentenary of the historic Katamanso War, one of the defining moments in Ga-Dangme history.

He recounted how, exactly 200 years ago, Asantehene Osei Yaw Akoto led an estimated 40,000-strong army to invade the Ga-Dangme State.

According to him, the decisive battle took place at Dodowa, where the allied Ga-Dangme forces initially struggled against the advancing Asante army.

He narrated that when defeat appeared imminent, two courageous warriors from Teshie—Anteh and Afutu Dzani—rallied the Ga-Dangme fighters with a powerful battle cry that inspired a successful counteroffensive, ultimately leading to the defeat of the invading force.

The Paramount Chief paid glowing tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the two warriors, describing them as enduring symbols of courage, patriotism and resilience.

Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III made a passionate appeal for peace among the people of Teshie.

He urged residents to honour the legacy of their forefathers by setting aside differences and embracing reconciliation throughout the festival period.

Invoking the symbolism of the traditional peace pipe, he encouraged all Teshimei to unite in the interest of their community and ensure that Homowo 2026 is remembered for its cultural splendour rather than conflict.

"Our ancestors fought courageously to preserve this land and our heritage," he said. "The greatest honour we can give them today is to live together in peace and celebrate Homowo in unity."

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