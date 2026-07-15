KMA arrests food vendors over unhygienic practices in renewed Adum sanitation crackdown

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has intensified its sanitation enforcement drive in the Kumasi metropolis, targeting food vendors operating under unhygienic conditions within the Central Business District (CBD).

The latest operation, carried out under the Assembly’s “Samansaman” exercise, focused on the Adum Railways enclave, a busy area frequented by traders, commuters and residents seeking ready-to-eat meals.

Environmental health officers who joined the exercise found some vendors preparing food close to choked gutters and stagnant drains, with uncovered meals exposed to flies and other sources of contamination.

The operation resulted in the arrest of several vendors, while some others fled after the task force arrived, leaving behind food items and cooking utensils.

In some cases, individuals found preparing food at vending points were arrested when the owners of the businesses were unavailable.

However, some vendors resisted the enforcement exercise, arguing that sanitation management was the responsibility of the Assembly because they pay levies.

Addressing journalists during the operation, the leader of the KMA Environmental Health and Taskforce, Adam Salifu Abass, said the exercise was aimed at restoring discipline and protecting public health within the metropolis.

He stressed that the intervention would not be a one-time activity but a sustained effort to ensure compliance with sanitation standards.

Mr Abass urged food vendors and residents to view sanitation as a shared responsibility rather than an obligation imposed only by authorities.

He said maintaining clean environments was critical to preventing health risks and preserving the image of Kumasi as a major commercial centre.

The KMA has in recent months intensified sanitation enforcement activities, particularly in areas where improper waste disposal, illegal trading and poor hygiene practices have become concerns.

The Assembly says it will continue engaging stakeholders while enforcing regulations to promote a cleaner and healthier metropolis.

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