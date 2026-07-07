Former Bucknell University football coach charged in hazing death of player

A former football coach at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania has been charged in the death of a player who collapsed during practice two years ago.

The strength and conditioning coach, Mark Kulbis, was charged with felony aggravated hazing and misdemeanour charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Kulbis subjected player Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr, 18, to hazing for the first day of football practice through "extensive calisthenics" even after he was told about his Sickle Cell medical condition.

Kulbis's attorney, Barbara Zemlock, told the BBC that Dickey's death was tragic, but her client "did not contribute to it and is not responsible for it".

"The strength and conditioning program that was implemented was appropriate and in accordance with the training that Mr. Kulbis received, and with applicable standards," she said in a statement.

Dickey was training in his July 2024 freshman year when he was directed to do what was described as an "extreme workout" that put him at risk of death because of his Sickle Cell trait, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said.

Prosecutors say Kulbis forced Dickey and other players to do 100 "up-downs" - a gruelling football conditioning drill - and full-body plank drills, which led Dickey to struggle physically.

He passed out during practice and died two days later in hospital on 12 July. An autopsy confirmed his death was caused by the physical activity in combination with his Sickle Cell trait and exertional rhabdomyolysis - a break down in muscle from extreme physical activity, according to prosecutors.

The attorney general's office said Dickey's death was caused by "deliberate hazing" from Kulbis.

"The facts show this defendant received information about C.J.'s health condition, along with training about NCAA anti-hazing standards, and disregarded that information. This is an extraordinary tragedy, worsened by the fact that C.J.'s death was preventable," the office said.

Sickle Cell disease is a red blood cell disorder that can make people vulnerable to serious health complications with strenuous exercise.

Pennsylvania passed a felony anti-hazing law after the death of Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old at Penn State University who died in 2017 after being severely hazed during a fraternity event.

Dickey's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bucknell and members of its coaching staff, including Kulbis, in 2015, alleging a hazing ritual for first-year players was the cause of Dickey's death.

"CJ's death was completely avoidable," attorneys for his family wrote. "If Defendants had followed well-established, well-known practices to protect athletes who have sickle cell trait, CJ would still be alive today."

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