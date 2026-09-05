Fulham booed off after third defeat in a row

Audio By Carbonatix
Fulham were booed off by some supporters following the 3-2 Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.
Having led twice in the first half, Alvaro Arbeloa's side fell to a third consecutive Premier League defeat since he replaced Marco Silva, who joined Benfica in the summer following five years in charge.
Josh King and summer signing Cesar Palacios scored in the first half, but a goal in each half from Tyrick Mitchell levelled the match twice before substitute Ben Chilwell scored the winner three minutes into his second Palace stint.
It leaves Fulham as one of only two sides to have lost their opening three Premier League games this season, alongside Coventry City.
It follows defeat at Sunderland and at home to Chelsea, which also finished 3-2.
Liverpool and Manchester United are next on Fulham's league fixture list before the extended September and October international break.
"We didn't deserve to lose this game," Arbeloa told BBC's Match of the Day.
"My players did everything - good attitude, they were brave, so many chances to score more goals.
"They [Palace] took their chances - in the end football is about that.
"We did many good things to win the game. It was similar against Chelsea but we lose.
"For the players it's a difficult situation, difficult moment, but I am very proud of them."
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Maritime Authority readies oil-spill response vessel for deployment
40 seconds
-
Ayariga turns to drones, AI to tackle Agbogbloshie waste mountain
10 minutes
-
Agbogbloshie waste heap must go – Mahama Ayariga declares
21 minutes
-
Government to upgrade all rural telephony sites to 4G – Communications Minister
21 minutes
-
Rural calls, data to become cheaper by Q1 2027 – Sam George
26 minutes
-
National Chief Imam remains Ghana’s strongest symbol of interfaith harmony – Mahama Ayariga
36 minutes
-
Nhyiaesohene pledges support to ECG to curb encroachment
37 minutes
-
Somanya residents demand asphalt overlay to protect road investment
44 minutes
-
Kumawu MP leads stakeholders meeting on human rights, child labour
48 minutes
-
Breakfast: To skip or not to skip? An evidence-based perspective on weight management and overall health
1 hour
-
Breast Cancer survivor Miriam Ablah Anani breaks silence on infertility stigma, abandonment and cancer battle
2 hours
-
Enough of the Insults: Mahama, Bawumia must help reset Ghana’s political discourse
2 hours
-
Ministry of Agriculture eulogises the late first Agric Minister under the Fourth Republic
4 hours
-
Mission schools have the right to remain 100% Christian – Christian Apologetic Alliance
5 hours
-
UG reopens portal for applicants to review entries after WASSCE results
5 hours