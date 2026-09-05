Fulham booed off after third defeat in a row

Fulham were booed off by some supporters following the 3-2 Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

Having led twice in the first half, Alvaro Arbeloa's side fell to a third consecutive Premier League defeat since he replaced Marco Silva, who joined Benfica in the summer following five years in charge.

Josh King and summer signing Cesar Palacios scored in the first half, but a goal in each half from Tyrick Mitchell levelled the match twice before substitute Ben Chilwell scored the winner three minutes into his second Palace stint.

It leaves Fulham as one of only two sides to have lost their opening three Premier League games this season, alongside Coventry City.

It follows defeat at Sunderland and at home to Chelsea, which also finished 3-2.

Liverpool and Manchester United are next on Fulham's league fixture list before the extended September and October international break.

"We didn't deserve to lose this game," Arbeloa told BBC's Match of the Day.

"My players did everything - good attitude, they were brave, so many chances to score more goals.

"They [Palace] took their chances - in the end football is about that.

"We did many good things to win the game. It was similar against Chelsea but we lose.

"For the players it's a difficult situation, difficult moment, but I am very proud of them."

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