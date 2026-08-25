Palmer and Rodgers star in Chelsea win over Fulham

Audio By Carbonatix
Cole Palmer stole the show as Xabi Alonso's reign as Chelsea manager got under way with a thrilling Premier League victory at neighbours Fulham in their opening match.
The 24-year-old produced a coruscating display at Craven Cottage, laying on Joao Pedro's opener, which arrived just 31 seconds into the game, and scoring what proved to be the winner with a composed finish through Bernd Leno's legs.
Palmer was unplayable at times and Alonso will also be delighted that the club's record summer signing Morgan Rogers marked his league bow with a goal from a cutback by Maxence Lacroix, another debutant.
However, the hosts ensured this was a far from comfortable managerial introduction to the English top flight for Spaniard Alonso.
Fulham's teenage midfielder Josh King, who was impressive throughout, levelled during the first period, with a fizzing shot that beat visiting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez at his near post.
And Gonzalo Garcia, a summer acquisition from Real Madrid, also got off the mark for Fulham when he nodded in from close range to give Alvaro Arbeloa's side hope of taking a point in an end-to-end affair.
However, Chelsea stood firm to register a first win in their opening league match since 2022-23.
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