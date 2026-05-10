Garden City University set to build Ghana’s first private university teaching hospital

Garden City University has broken ground for the Ashanti region’s first private University teaching hospital.

The 100-bed teaching hospital project, situated at its Kwabre Kenyasi campus in the Ashanti Region, would be the first by a private university in Ghana.

The hospital, expected to be completed within 18 months, aims to strengthen practical training for health professionals and expand access to quality healthcare for students.

University officials say it will serve as a critical anchor for advanced medical education and help address the national demand for healthcare workers.

With a current student population of approximately 14,000, Garden City University maintains a strong emphasis on business and health sciences.

Management disclosed the development during a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit also served as an official introduction of the newly constituted 21-member University Council and the new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eric Kwasi Ofori, a specialist in Medical Imaging who assumed office on March 2, 2026.

Chairman of the new Council, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, who led the delegation, explained the university’s deepening commitment to health sciences as it enters its 26th year of operation.

He explained that the teaching hospital will serve as a training hub for prospective health science students and benefit the Kenyasi community as a whole.

“We are a private university with the vision to train more professionals and reduce the deficit in health human resources. We are focused on health, nursing, midwifery, physician assistantships and the like. Now we are moving into the graduate entry medical programme, which will gradually see many doctors being trained by the university through our teaching hospital,” He said.

The delegation also congratulated the Asantehene on his 76th birthday and expressed gratitude for the monarch’s longstanding support, which contributed to the university receiving its Presidential Charter in June 2024, granting it full university status.

“Your wisdom and encouragement have been invaluable to the growth of the university throughout the past 25 years. The support and encouragement of Otumfuo were instrumental in helping the university attain this important milestone,” Professor Owusu-Dabo added.

Professor Ofori noted that plans are underway to launch a Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) and a Graduate Entry Dental Programme (GEDP).

“There are plans to start graduate entry to medical school. So, we want to strengthen the medical school and other health-related programs,” he said.

Additional new programmes slated for introduction include Ophthalmic Dispensing Technology, Doctor of Optometry, PhD in Nursing, PhD in Midwifery, Geriatric Nursing, and Home Care Nursing.

The university is simultaneously advancing other major physical infrastructure projects, including an International Students and Faculty Hostel, a Nursing and Midwifery Block Complex, and a Multipurpose Examination Block Complex.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II thanked the university officials for the honour done him, charging the new Vice-Chancellor and the Council to protect the integrity of the institution.

“I am happy that the university continues to uphold quality education and discipline. You must ensure that the standards and reputation of the university are sustained for future generations, and I will support you in every possible way,” he said.

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