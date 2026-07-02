German prosecutors arrest man accused of ordering killings during Rwanda genocide

German prosecutors arrested a German-Rwandan national on suspicion of being an accomplice to genocide and 25 counts of ​murder during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda, they ‌said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified only as Innocent S under German privacy rules, is accused of ordering the deaths of 25 Tutsis on five separate occasions while ​serving as an assistant to the mayor of Kayove in northwestern Rwanda.

In ​one instance, the suspect is accused of personally taking part ⁠in the killing by stabbing a victim in the chest with a knife, ​the prosecutors said.

The suspect, who was arrested in the central German state of ​Hesse, also used his position to incite the extermination of Tutsis in his town and had death lists drawn up, they added.

A request for comment from defence lawyers representing the suspect ​was submitted to state prosecutors, who did not immediately respond.

Germany has prosecuted ​several suspects linked to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which ‌allows courts to try certain grave international crimes regardless of where they were committed.

The case of Innocent, who has been in Germany since the early 2000s, is similar to that of Onesphore Rwabukombe, a former mayor in Rwanda who was handed ​a life sentence by ​a German court ⁠in 2015 for aiding in the 1994 genocide.

Rwabukombe's case remains one of Germany's most notable Rwanda genocide prosecutions and ​serves as an important precedent for current German investigations.

More than ​800,000 Tutsis ⁠and moderate Hutus were systematically massacred in the East African nation by Hutu extremists over roughly 100 days from April to July 1994.

The UN-backed International Criminal Tribunal ⁠for Rwanda, ​the first ever tribunal to deliver verdicts related ​to genocide, indicted 93 individuals, 62 of whom were sentenced, in the roughly two decades that ​it operated.

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