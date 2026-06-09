Germans more pessimistic than European peers as price worries reshape spending, BCG says

Audio By Carbonatix
Germans are more pessimistic about the economy than Europeans overall, prompting many consumers to save any extra income, according to a Boston Consulting Group study seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The consumer sentiment survey found that 64% of roughly 1,800 respondents in Germany rated the current economic situation as poor, above the European average of 56%.
Four in 10 German consumers said they would save rather than spend any additional income, reflecting persistent concerns over inflation, energy costs and personal finances in Europe's biggest economy.
The BCG said 75% of German respondents saw high energy prices as a major burden, while 72% cited inflation. Some 78% expected prices to rise further over the next six months, and around a third anticipated declines in income or savings.
PRICE SENSITIVITY IS SHAPING SHOPPING HABITS
Depending on the product category, discounts influence up to 74% of purchasing decisions, the study showed. In food, 55% of German consumers often or almost exclusively buy retailers' own-brand products, compared with a European average of 39%.
Sustainability has lost ground as a purchasing criterion, with only 17% of German consumers willing to pay more for sustainable products.
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