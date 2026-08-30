Ghana @70: Litina outlines support services for diaspora visitors seeking to reconnect with Ghanaian roots

Ghana's planned 70th Independence anniversary celebrations are expected to draw renewed attention to people of African descent seeking to reconnect with their ancestral roots, including those who may be eligible to pursue Ghanaian citizenship.

Thus, travel and tour company Litina Travel says it is offering a range of support services for members of the African diaspora planning visits to Ghana or seeking to settle in the country.

The company's services include heritage tours designed to help visitors explore Ghana's history and cultural connections, as well as support for people considering longer-term relocation.

Under its 'Reconnect with your roots' - a 14-day Black Heritage Connect Tours programme, participants are expected to have opportunities to engage with aspects of Ghana's history and culture while reconnecting with their African heritage.

Litina Travel says its wider support services cover housing assistance, relocation support, diaspora integration, and concierge services.

The company also provides referrals for legal and immigration matters, alongside assistance relating to banking and financial services. Other areas of support include guidance for employment, business establishment, and citizenship-related processes.

The services come as discussions continue around Ghana's relationship with the African diaspora and efforts to encourage people of African descent to reconnect with the continent.

Ghana has, in recent years, positioned itself as a destination for members of the diaspora through initiatives aimed at promoting tourism, investment, and cultural reconnection.

Litina Travel said people seeking further information about its heritage tours and other support services can contact the company on +233 244 260 789.

The company says its services are intended to support visitors and prospective residents as they navigate the practical and cultural aspects of reconnecting with Ghana.

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