Ghana Campaign wins at 2026 IPRA Golden World Awards as global PR excellence takes centre stage

The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) has announced the winners of its 2026 Golden World Awards for Excellence (GWA), with a public relations campaign on storytelling in Ghana emerging among the global winners.

The awards, regarded as the world’s most prestigious recognition for excellence in public relations, honoured 95 campaigns from across the globe.

This year’s winning entries addressed a range of contemporary issues, including artificial intelligence, conflict and strategic communications.

A campaign highlighting storytelling in Ghana and another showcasing landscapes of connection in Greece were among the award-winning entries.

The winners were selected by an international jury of senior public relations professionals, which met in person at the Ghana High Commission in Belgravia, London.

The judging panel comprised experts from Bulgaria, Croatia, Egypt, Estonia, Germany, Serbia, Ghana, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“This year we had such exceptionally strong entries we made a number of joint awards,” said IPRA Secretary General Philip Sheppard.

“We were particularly impressed by the quality of entries in the new ‘Courage in Communications’ category.”

IPRA also selected the recipient of its prestigious Grand Prix, although judges have been sworn to secrecy until the official announcement.

The Grand Prix, together with the Global Contribution Award for Public Relations, which recognises projects advancing one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, will be unveiled at the IPRA Golden World Awards Gala on September 25 in Athens, Greece.

Founded in 1955, the International Public Relations Association is the world’s leading network for public relations professionals.

It promotes trusted communication, ethical public relations practice and professional excellence through global collaboration, thought leadership and its internationally recognised awards programme.

Established in 1990, the IPRA Golden World Awards recognise outstanding public relations campaigns from around the world.

The competition remains the only truly global awards scheme dedicated exclusively to excellence in public relations.

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