Ghana defender Marvin Senaya on comeback trail after hamstring injury

Marvin Senaya

Ghana defender Marvin Senaya is making good progress in his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He was spotted in the gym working on his right leg as he steps up his recovery ahead of a possible return to action.

🇬🇭 Marvin Senaya continues rehabilitation and is expected to return next month after suffering a hamstring injury at the World Cup.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/3c3PEKeomj — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) August 27, 2026

The 25-year-old Auxerre defender sustained the injury during Ghana’s Round of 32 clash against Colombia on July 3 at the Kansas City Stadium.

Senaya had featured in all four of Ghana’s matches at the World Cup before the setback brought his tournament to an early end.

The France-based defender subsequently underwent successful hamstring surgery in Paris and has now resumed rehabilitation with Auxerre.

His comeback would provide a timely boost for both Auxerre and the Black Stars, with Ghana set to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in September

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.