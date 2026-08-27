Football | National

Ghana defender Marvin Senaya on comeback trail after hamstring injury

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  27 August 2026 10:53am
Marvin Senaya
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Ghana defender Marvin Senaya is making good progress in his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He was spotted in the gym working on his right leg as he steps up his recovery ahead of a possible return to action.

The 25-year-old Auxerre defender sustained the injury during Ghana’s Round of 32 clash against Colombia on July 3 at the Kansas City Stadium.

Senaya had featured in all four of Ghana’s matches at the World Cup before the setback brought his tournament to an early end.

The France-based defender subsequently underwent successful hamstring surgery in Paris and has now resumed rehabilitation with Auxerre.

His comeback would provide a timely boost for both Auxerre and the Black Stars, with Ghana set to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in September

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