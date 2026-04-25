Ghana Gas CEO pushes for tariff hike to avert infrastructure collapse

The Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) has issued an urgent plea to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) for a strategic upward adjustment of gas transmission tariffs, citing the critical need to fund essential maintenance and future expansion projects.

Making the case during an inspection of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant on Friday, 24th April 2026, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas, Judith Adjobah Blay, warned that the financial sustainability of the nation’s premier gas facility is at a crossroads.

Addressing members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy, Ms Blay explained that the current tariff structure does not fully account for the escalating costs of plant expenditure and the heavy investments required to keep the facility technically robust.

The Atuabo plant, which serves as the backbone of Ghana’s thermal power generation by processing lean gas for the Lekeadze and Aboadze power enclaves, requires constant multi-million-dollar maintenance cycles to prevent unplanned shutdowns.

“It’s very necessary that we at Ghana Gas go to the PURC to convince them of certain expenditures and investments that we’re doing that warrant an increase, especially in our transmission tariffs,” the CEO asserted.

The CEO did not mince words regarding the risks of maintaining the status quo. She argued that while a tariff increase might be unpopular, it is a far better alternative than the potential failure of the gas supply chain, which would inevitably lead to widespread power outages and crippled industrial productivity.

Ms Blay stressed that the long-term reliability of the national grid is inextricably linked to the financial health of Ghana Gas. Without a capital injection through adjusted rates, the company may struggle to meet its operational mandates.

“If Ghana Gas does not have sufficient funds to operate and maintain the plant, the consequences will be far more dire than a slight increase in tariffs,” she stated emphatically.

The visit by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy was intended to assess the operational efficiency of the Atuabo facility and understand the challenges facing the sector. Committee members were given a detailed briefing on the technical complexities of gas processing and the strategic importance of the Western Corridor gas infrastructure.

Following the CEO's remarks, the committee is expected to engage the PURC and the Ministry of Energy to evaluate the proposed tariff adjustments. Industry observers believe that the outcome of these discussions will define the trajectory of Ghana’s energy independence for the next decade.

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