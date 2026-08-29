Ghana High Commission to UK steps in as stranded musician Barosky considers returning home

Ghanaian highlife musician Barosky has expressed his readiness to return to Ghana following an intervention by the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom to assess his welfare and explore ways of supporting him.

The development follows public concern over the musician’s condition after a distressing video of him circulated widely on social media, prompting an outpouring of concern from Ghanaians in Ghana and abroad.

The Ghanaian High Commissioner to the UK, Mrs Sabah Zita Benson, subsequently travelled to Manchester to meet Barosky and members of the Ghanaian community as part of efforts to determine how best to assist the veteran musician.

Mrs Benson said the mission was initiated after the High Commission received several messages drawing attention to the video.

“When the video came out, a lot of people forwarded it to us. So immediately, I instructed our consular office to reach out and see how we can resolve it,” she said.

According to the High Commissioner, the decision to personally meet Barosky was informed by his contribution to Ghanaian music and the need for the Ghanaian community to rally around him.

“Barosky has contributed immensely to Ghanaian music, and we all need to come together as a community to help him get back on his feet,” she said.

Mrs Benson said the High Commission was willing to facilitate his return to Ghana should that be his preference.

“So, I decided to make this move to hear from him and see how to help him settle, and, if he is willing to go home, we will assist him to do that,” Mrs Benson said.

She stressed that restoring the musician’s wellbeing would require collective effort from the Ghanaian community.

“Getting him back on his feet again means we must come together as a community and help him.” ‘Such a great talent’

The High Commissioner also paid tribute to Barosky’s musical talent, questioning why a musician of his calibre should be allowed to struggle without support.

“Your talent was what shocked people. You are such a great talent, and how are we allowing it to go to waste?” she said.

She explained that the Ghana High Commission continued to use the country’s creative and cultural industries to promote Ghana internationally.

“We at the High Commission are promoting Ghana through arts, culture, music and food,” she added.

The intervention has since offered Barosky an opportunity to consider returning home, with the musician indicating that he would be willing to return to Ghana if the necessary arrangements could be made.

Barosky expressed appreciation to Mrs Benson and members of the Ghanaian community for their concern and support.

The development has also renewed attention on the need to recognise and support veteran Ghanaian musicians whose contributions helped shape the country’s highlife tradition.

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