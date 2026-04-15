Music

Ghana Jazz Orchestra debuts on International Jazz Day

Source: Ndaye N’Diaye   
  15 April 2026 5:15pm
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Jazz enthusiasts in the nation’s capital will see and hear the newly-formed 15-piece Ghana Jazz Orchestra for the first time when it performs at this year’s International Jazz Day celebration on April 30 at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill.

The orchestra has been engaged in intense practice sessions over the last few weeks and is looking forward to endearing itself to a receptive audience on the day that focuses global attention on the power of Jazz to unite people.

The first International Jazz Day was celebrated in 2012. It was officially designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 2011 to highlight the genre’s role in promoting peace, unity and diplomacy. The inaugural celebration featured events in over 85 countries including Ghana.

The day has since been consistently marked here, sometimes with the inclusion of guests acts   from places like the United States, South Africa, France, Benin and Kenya. The 2026 commemoration is, however, an entirely Ghana affair dubbed ‘The Ghana Jazz Experience.’

Apart from the Ghana Jazz Orchestra, there will also be performances from an enterprising  quartet called the Jazz Brothers, the GH Jazz Collective and Gyedu Blay Ambolley

 Formation of the Ghana Jazz Orchestra was inspired by the visit of famous American trumpeter, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra to Ghana in October 2025.

Realising  there were abundant talents to start a similar outstanding, well-organised big band here, the Ghana Jazz Foundation in collaboration with the Accra Jazz Academy auditioned for players. The orchestra embraces Ghanaian musicians as well as others of different nationalities living in Ghana. 

The April 30 gig is being regarded as a sort of ‘soft opening’ to introduce the orchestra to the public as it rolls up its sleeves for the official unveiling in a couple of months.

The Jazz Brothers are friends who knew each other playing in different setups on the popular music circuit here. They met again through the Accra Jazz Academy sessions and have moved on to create something interesting for themselves. The group comprises a trumpeter, pianist, bassist and drummer.

The GH Jazz Collective and Gyedu Blay Ambolley are established acts with unique approaches to what they do. It is expected their input will add to the thrill of another successful International Jazz Day celebration here on April 30.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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