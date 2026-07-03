Ghana Platinum Excellence Award launched to honour institutions with over 20 years of impact

A new national awards scheme has been launched in Accra to recognise institutions that have demonstrated over two decades of resilience, stability, and contribution to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

Dubbed the Ghana Platinum Excellence Award, the initiative was unveiled by veteran actor and founder Nii Saka Brown at a ceremony held at De’lish Restaurant on the University of Ghana campus.

The event brought together government officials, corporate leaders, media practitioners and invited guests to officially launch what organisers describe as a platform dedicated to celebrating long-standing institutions that continue to shape Ghana’s development.

The ceremony was hosted by media personality Sokoo Hemaa, born Melody Kukua Ibrahim, who served as Master of Ceremonies.

In his keynote address, Nii Saka Brown said the award was created to highlight institutions whose long-term impact often goes unrecognised.

“Companies that survive decades do more than conduct business—they create jobs, build communities, support families, inspire entrepreneurs, and contribute immensely to national development. The Ghana Platinum Excellence Award was therefore conceived to honour these remarkable institutions and preserve their stories for future generations,” he stated.

He explained that the scheme will focus on organisations that have demonstrated longevity, consistency and meaningful impact across sectors.

According to him, the awards will also promote good corporate governance, institutional continuity, and the preservation of Ghana’s corporate and industrial heritage.

He stressed that the initiative is not only about age but about sustained relevance and contribution to national growth.

Nii Saka Brown expressed optimism that the scheme would grow into one of Ghana’s most respected recognition platforms, encouraging businesses to think long-term and build lasting institutions.

He also called on government agencies, corporate bodies, development partners, sponsors and the media to support the initiative in telling the stories of Ghana’s most enduring organisations.

“Today we officially begin a movement to celebrate legacy, inspire longevity, and honour the institutions that continue to build Ghana,” he declared.

Chief Executive Officer of De’lish Restaurant, Yaw Sakyi, also welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and visionary.

He said institutions that have operated for more than 20 years deserve recognition for their resilience and contribution to the economy.

He added that the Ghana Platinum Excellence Award would help promote institutional continuity, strengthen corporate leadership, and preserve Ghana’s business heritage for future generations.

The awards scheme is expected to become an annual event focused on celebrating legacy institutions while encouraging sustainable growth and long-term value creation in Ghana’s corporate landscape.

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