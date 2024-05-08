Ghana Stock Exchange reaches record GH¢80bn market capitalisation

In April 2024, the market capitalisation of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) surged to an unprecedented GH¢80.20 billion, marking a significant milestone.
This remarkable increase was driven by substantial gains in the share prices of various companies, underscoring the positive market sentiment and bolstering investor confidence.
As outlined in the GSE's April 2024 Summary of Market Activities, the GSE Composite Index experienced a notable surge of 6.68 per cent during the month, contributing to a year-to-date gain of 17.7 per cent. Additionally, the Financial Stock Index saw a gain of 2.14 per cent.
Among the standout performers in April 2024 were GCB with a 23.03% increase, MTN Ghana with 10.76 per cent, Camelot with 10 per cent, Access Bank with 7.87 per cent, New Gold with 5.72 per cent, SIC with 4.17 per cent, Unilever with 1.27 per cent, BOPP with 0.33 per cent, and TotalEnergies with 0.11 per cent growth.
Simultaneously, the Ghana Fixed Income Market experienced a surge in trade volumes, reaching 11.34 billion, a substantial 98.47 per cent rise compared to the previous year's 5.71 billion.
Notably, long-term government securities contributed 30.10 per cent to the overall market activity, while short-term government instruments made up 69.51 per cent of the market's activity during the period under review.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
3 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
10 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
17 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
23 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
24 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
34 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours