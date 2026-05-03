Kufuor to headline global cocoa summit in London with vision for Africa’s future

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is set to take centre stage at a global gathering on Africa’s cocoa economy, to deliver a Special Address that is expected to shape conversations about the continent’s future in the sector.

The event, known as the Africa Cocoa Finance & Investment Forum 2026, will be held at the London Stock Exchange on May 6, bringing together investors, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the world.

Under the theme “Africa Cocoa Vision 2050 – Historical Reflections and Future Pathways,” Mr Kufuor is expected to draw from both his leadership experience and personal background as a cocoa farmer. His message, according to organizers, will connect Africa’s cocoa past to its future ambitions.

“[This address] bridges Africa’s cocoa legacy with the imperatives of future growth,” organizers noted, adding that it will “outline a forward-looking vision for repositioning cocoa as a driver of industrialization, regional integration, and sustainable economic development.”

Mr Kufuor’s tenure is often associated with strong performance in Ghana’s cocoa sector. During his presidency from 2001 to 2009, cocoa production rose from about 340,563 tonnes in the 2001/02 crop season to over 700,000 tonnes from the early-to-mid 2000s onward, reaching about 710,639 tonnes by the 2008/09 season.

The expansion was driven by a combination of policy interventions, including the Mass Cocoa Spraying Programme and fertiliser support schemes, alongside broader sector reforms, improved producer incentives, and favourable production conditions.

Beyond production, organizers stated that, Mr Kufuor also championed value addition, a key issue still facing African economies, adding that his administration introduced incentives that attracted global processors like Cargill and Barry Callebaut, alongside Niche Cocoa.

“[These reforms laid] the foundation for Ghana’s modern cocoa processing industry,” the organizers emphasised, noting that they contributed to the country’s historic one million tonne cocoa harvest in the 2010/11 season.

The Special Address will open the door to deeper discussions at the forum, including a high-level panel on “Africa Cocoa Vision 2050: Opportunities for Regional Growth & Transformation.” The session will explore how Africa can attract more investment, strengthen value chains, and compete globally.

Key voices expected at the forum include Managing Director of Sunbeth Global Concepts, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi and Executive Secretary of the Cote d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative, Alex Assanvo, who will bring perspectives on financing and regional collaboration.

Another session will push the conversation even further beyond raw cocoa and basic processing. Titled “Reimagining Cocoa Value Addition: Financing Chocolate Manufacturing, Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceutical Innovation,” it will examine how Africa can expand into chocolate manufacturing, nutraceuticals, and even pharmaceutical uses of cocoa.

Industry players like Patricia Poku-Diaby of Plot Enterprises and Vishnu Kakra of Johnvents are expected to share strategies for scaling production and tapping into these emerging markets.

A major highlight of the forum will also come from Executive Director of the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO), Michel Arrion, who will introduce the concept of an African Cocoa Exchange (AfCX), a platform aimed at improving price transparency and strengthening Africa’s influence in global cocoa trade.

Organizers say the event is the beginning of a long-term effort to transform Africa’s cocoa economy.

“ACFIF 2026 marks the first edition of what is set to become a premier global platform dedicated to mobilising finance and partnerships for Africa’s cocoa economy,” they said.

At its core, the forum seeks to solve a long-standing problem: the gap between available investment capital and real opportunities on the ground.

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