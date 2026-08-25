Ghana Youth Empowerment Awards 2026 unveils over 300 nominees

The Ghana Youth Empowerment Awards (GYEA) has unveiled more than 300 nominees for the 2026 edition of the awards, with individuals and organisations selected from sectors including governance, business, technology, education, media, community development and the creative arts.

The announcement marks the second edition of the awards, which seeks to recognise young people and organisations contributing to leadership, innovation and community development across Ghana.

According to the organisers, the nominees were selected through a process that considered their achievements, integrity, dedication and social impact.

The organisers said the wide range of nominees reflects the growing contribution of young people across different sectors and highlights the various ways they are contributing to national development.

Public voting for the awards has now opened, with winners expected to be determined through a combination of public votes and independent research conducted by the organisers.

The organisers said the awards are intended to highlight stories of resilience, service and positive change, while creating a platform for young people and organisations making an impact in their communities.

“The Ghana Youth Empowerment Awards is not just an event; it is a movement—a celebration of leadership, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of positive change,” the organisers said.

The date and venue for the awards ceremony are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The awards are organised by Essence Digimark Ltd, which also organises the Ghana Youth Leaders Excellence and Professionals Awards (GYLEPA).

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