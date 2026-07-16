Ghanaian-born singer-songwriter LouV to debut with new single “This Love”

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian-born singer-songwriter LouV is set to release her debut single, "This Love", marking the beginning of her recording career with a project that combines contemporary R&B and Afrobeat influences.
Based in Northampton, England, the musician's debut release will be followed by a six-track extended play (EP) that explores themes of love, relationships and emotional vulnerability through a blend of layered vocal harmonies and modern R&B production.
LouV's musical journey began in Ghana, where she participated in school bands and talent shows from an early age. Following her relocation to the United Kingdom, she continued to develop her interest in music by sharing cover versions of popular songs on Instagram before turning her attention to writing original material.
According to information released ahead of the project, the transition from recording covers to producing original songs began after encouragement from a friend who later became her manager. She initially wrote music using instrumentals sourced online before setting up a home recording studio, where she developed her songwriting and production style.
Her work draws influence from a range of artists across contemporary R&B and Afrobeats, including Kehlani, Brandy, Beyoncé, Tiwa Savage and Ariana Grande. These influences are reflected in a musical style that combines R&B melodies with Afrobeat rhythms while placing considerable emphasis on vocal harmonies.
The forthcoming six-track EP centres on different stages of love and relationships, examining themes ranging from attraction and romance to heartbreak, longing and emotional recovery. The project places vocal harmonies at the forefront of its arrangements while blending contemporary R&B with Afrobeat influences.
In discussing her songwriting, LouV has said she seeks to capture the emotions she experienced while writing each song rather than simply creating universally relatable lyrics. Much of the material focuses on personal experiences of love in its various forms, including affection, desire, loss and acceptance.
The release also reflects the growing number of artists of Ghanaian heritage contributing to the UK's evolving R&B and Afro-fusion music scene.
Over recent years, musicians with African backgrounds have increasingly blended elements of Afrobeats with contemporary British R&B, creating sounds that draw on influences from both continents.
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