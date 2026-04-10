Ghanaian dancer Dannygfc hits over 2m social media followers

Ghanaian dancer Dannygfc has officially surpassed 2 million followers across social media platforms, marking a major milestone in his fast-growing career as one of Ghana’s most influential young entertainers.

Dannygfc, born Daniel Asiedu on October 4, 2003, has built a strong digital presence through consistent dance content, stage performances, and collaborations with top entertainment figures.

His growing online reach reflects his increasing impact both within Ghana and across international audiences.

The Ghanaian dancer currently boasts over 1.9 million followers on TikTok and more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, where he regularly shares performance clips, choreography content, and behind-the-scenes moments from his stage appearances and creative projects.

His rise on social media has played a key role in expanding his visibility beyond live events, positioning him as one of the most followed young dancers emerging from Ghana’s entertainment space.

His online popularity has also contributed to increased demand for his performances at major events and brand activations.

Dannygfc’s digital influence is further supported by his consistent presence on high-profile stages, including Promiseland Festival 2024, Zaama Disco 2024, Indomie Festival (2024 and 2025 editions), Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025, Headies Awards 2025, Afro Vibes Dubai, and Rapperholic Kumasi 2025.

He is also a member of the DGL Academy, led by celebrated dancer Dancegod Lloyd, a platform that has helped shape his craft and connect him to some of the most recognised dance talents in the country.

His visibility increased significantly following a livestream appearance in Ghana hosted by global streamer IShowSpeed, which introduced his talent to a wider international digital audience and contributed to his growing online following.

Beyond social media and stage performances, Dannygfc has also expanded into brand partnerships and commercial work, collaborating with major companies such as Ecobank and global consumer brands including Coca-Cola, Fanta, and FanIce.

He has also worked with leading entertainment personalities such as Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay and digital entertainer Akabenezer, further strengthening his presence across both traditional and digital entertainment spaces.

From his early breakthrough on Talented Kids*to building a multi-platform digital audience exceeding 2 million followers, Dannygfc continues to establish himself as one of Ghana’s most influential young dancers.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.