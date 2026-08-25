Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei to join Real Madrid

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei is on the verge of signing for Spanish giants Real Madrid from Granada, JoySports has been told.
The 21-year-old centre-back is expected to initially join the the club’s reserve side, as he continues his development in the Spanish system.
Negotiations have accelerated in recent weeks and could be concluded on Tuesday, with Real Madrid reportedly moving ahead of other interested clubs.
Oscar has made two appearances for Granada in La Liga 2 so far this season.
The Accra-born defender joined Granada in 2023 and has progressed through the club’s ranks, establishing himself as an important member of the squad.
He was included in Ghana’s squad for the international friendly against Mexico on 22 May and made his senior debut for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
More to follow...
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