Ghana’s building cost inflation slows to 2.2% in March, extending downward trend

Ghana’s construction sector is showing sustained signs of easing price pressures, with the latest data indicating a continued slowdown in building cost inflation, creating cautious optimism for investors, developers and households.

According to the March 2026 Prime Building Cost Index (PBCI) released by the Ghana Statistical Service, year-on-year inflation in building costs declined to 2.2%, down from 2.4% in February 2026. This marks the 11th consecutive month of declining inflation in the sector.

On a monthly basis, however, prices still edged up, with building input costs rising 0.8% between February and March 2026, suggesting that while inflation is slowing, cost increases have not completely reversed.

Key drivers shaping construction costs

The data shows that materials remain the dominant driver of inflation, accounting for over 76% of the index weight. Material prices recorded a modest easing in annual inflation to 2.3%, although they rose 1.3% month-on-month.

At the sub-group level, price pressures were uneven:

Glazing (11.9%) and electrical works (11.6%) recorded the highest inflation rates

Plumbing, metalwork and tiles also contributed significantly to overall cost increases

In contrast, cement (-8.3%), steel and aggregates recorded price declines, helping to moderate overall inflation

Labour costs also showed signs of easing, with year-on-year inflation dropping to 1.6%, while plant and equipment costs remained relatively stable at 2.6%.

What it means for the economy

The sustained decline in construction inflation signals improving cost stability in the sector after the sharp spikes seen in 2025, when inflation exceeded 20%.

This trend is particularly significant because construction costs influence housing prices, infrastructure spending, and overall economic activity. Lower inflation in this sector could support increased building activity, improved project planning, and better cost predictability for businesses.

However, the data also highlights persistent pressure points, especially in specific materials and skilled labour, suggesting that supply-side constraints and skills gaps remain challenges.

Recommendations to stakeholders

For households:

With prices stabilising, individuals are encouraged to start or resume building projects and adopt phased construction strategies to take advantage of easing cost pressures.

For businesses:

Developers and contractors are advised to lock in current prices and secure medium-term contracts while inflation remains low, to hedge against any future rebound.

For government:

Authorities are urged to accelerate infrastructure projects, including major initiatives like the “Big Push,” while targeting key cost drivers.

The report also points to a skills gap in the construction sector, recommending expanded training for artisans to address persistent labour-related pressures.

Outlook

While the continued decline in inflation offers relief, analysts say the mixed trend between easing annual inflation and rising monthly prices suggests the sector is not fully out of the woods yet.

Going forward, sustaining the downward trend will depend on stable input prices, improved supply chains, and targeted policy interventions, particularly in labour development and high-cost material segments.

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