Ghana’s Diamond Rackets depart for Botswana to for 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III

Ghana's national women's tennis team, the Diamond Rackets, will depart for Gaborone, Botswana, today, 9th of July, to participate in the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Africa Group III, scheduled to commence on 13 July 2026.

The prestigious competition, regarded as the world's premier international team event in women's tennis, will bring together eleven African nations competing for promotion to the Europe/Africa Group II in 2027.

Joining Ghana in this year's tournament are Algeria, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

Team Ghana Ready for the Challenge

Ghana will be represented by an exciting blend of youthful talent and determination comprising:

Sisu-Makena Tomegah

Gwendolyn Klu

Tracy Ampah

Precious Okoh

The team will be led by experienced coach Bernard Ashitey Armaah, who has expressed confidence in the players' preparation and readiness to compete at the highest level.

The competition format will see the 11 participating nations divided into one group of three teams and two groups of four teams, competing in a two-stage round-robin format.

At the end of the tournament:

The top two nations will earn promotion to the Europe/Africa Group II in 2027.

The bottom two nations will be relegated to Africa Group IV in 2027.

Although Ghana enters the tournament as one of the unseeded teams, the players remain determined to challenge the continent's established tennis nations and demonstrate the steady progress Ghana has made in women's tennis over recent years.

Intensive Residential Preparation

Ahead of the tournament, the Diamond Rackets underwent an intensive week-long residential training camp in Accra, focusing on technical development, tactical preparation, physical conditioning, mental resilience, and team bonding.

Captain Bernard Ashitey Armaah commended the residential camping program, describing it as a significant boost to the team's preparation.

"The residential training allowed us to work extensively on all aspects of our game without distractions. The players have trained exceptionally hard, their commitment has been outstanding, and we are optimistic they will give their very best for Ghana. We know the competition will be tough, but we are prepared to compete with determination and pride."

President Expresses Profound Appreciation to Sponsors

President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Isaac Aboagye Duah, expressed profound gratitude to the GTF Board, corporate institutions, foundations, parents, and individuals whose generous support made Ghana's participation possible.

He acknowledged that securing sponsorship this year had been particularly challenging due to the heightened corporate focus on the FIFA World Cup, in which Ghana participated.

"On behalf of the Ghana Tennis Federation Board, I wish to express our deepest appreciation to all our sponsors and partners who believed in our vision and invested in our young athletes. This year's fundraising was particularly challenging because many corporate resources and marketing budgets have understandably been directed towards football during the FIFA World Cup year. Despite these challenges, our sponsors stood firmly behind Ghana Tennis, demonstrating their commitment to the development of women's sports and tennis in Ghana."

In addition to his personal contribution, Mr. Duah reserved special appreciation for:

Dot.Atelier Foundation

Stanbic Bank Ghana

GTS Drilling

Ecobank Development Corporation (EDC)

A10 Foundation

CBG Bank

Mr Isaac Tomegah

Mr Maxwell Gidi

Amb. Ramses Cleland

Dr Joseph Wiredu

Nii Plants Logistics

Mr Cedric Dzelu

Mr Henry Larbi

Mr Henry Boni-Quarshie

He also thanked the parents of the players and the many individuals who contributed financially and morally towards the team's preparations.

"Every contribution, whether financial, logistical or moral, has played a vital role in making this journey possible. Your support has given these young ladies the opportunity to proudly wear the national colours on the international stage. We are sincerely grateful and look forward to building even stronger partnerships that will help Ghana Tennis continue its remarkable growth."

The Federation President further noted that while Ghana is not among the seeded nations, the team travels with confidence, determination and a resolute belief in its ability to compete. "Being unseeded does not diminish our ambition.

Tennis is played on the court, not on paper. We believe our players have prepared well, possess tremendous fighting spirit and will compete with courage against every opponent. We ask all Ghanaians to rally behind the Diamond Rackets with their prayers, encouragement and support."

Call for National Support

As the Diamond Rackets embark on another important chapter in Ghana's tennis journey, the Ghana Tennis Federation is calling on all Ghanaians, the sporting fraternity, tennis enthusiasts, corporate Ghana and the media to support the team throughout the competition.

The players carry not only their rackets but also the hopes and aspirations of a nation determined to continue making strides on the international tennis stage.

The Federation remains confident that with the support and prayers of Ghanaians, the Diamond Rackets will represent the nation with distinction, resilience, discipline and the true spirit of Ghanaian sportsmanship. The Ghana Tennis Federation wishes the Diamond Rackets every success as they fly the national flag high in Gaborone, Botswana.

Go Diamond Rackets! Go Ghana!

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.