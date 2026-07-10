Ghana’s Rising Stars of Africa host Accrington Stanley FC Women for sports and cultural tour

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian side Rising Stars of Africa are partnering with UK-based Accrington Stanley Football Club Women for a sports and cultural tour.
The partnership will see the English side spend two weeks in Ghana as part of the project, having already arrived in Accra a week ago.
As part of their stay in Ghana, some players and staff of Accrington Stanley FC Women have visited some iconic places in Accra, including the Black Star Square and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.
The team, earlier this week, faced Ghana's Black Maidens in a friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.
While the game formed part of the English club's sporting activities, it also served as a preparatory game for the Ghana U-17 women's team as they near their World Cup qualification game against Senegal on Saturday.
Here are the images from their game against the Black Maidens:
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