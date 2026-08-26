Gillman & Abbey Funeral Service and Remembers Group partner to preserve legacies and expand funeral services in Ghana

Gillman & Abbey Funeral Service and Remembers Group have announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving funeral services and preserving the memories of loved ones for generations.

The partnership, which commenced in June 2026, combines professional funeral care with innovative digital memorial solutions to better serve families across Ghana and the Ghanaian diaspora.

Through the partnership, families served by Gillman & Abbey will have the opportunity to create lasting online tributes for their departed loved ones using Ghana Memorial Products, Remembers Group's digital memorial platform. The platform provides practical funeral organisation tools including the Online Condolence Book, which allows relatives and sympathisers in Ghana and abroad to leave moderated tributes; the Online Donation Link for coordinating financial support; and web-to-print solutions for selected funeral materials.

At the same time, Gillman & Abbey's services will be featured on Ghana Funeral Services, Ghana's growing online funeral services directory operated by Remembers Group. The platform helps individuals and families easily find trusted funeral homes, memorial service providers, florists, casket suppliers, event services, and other businesses connected to funeral planning.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to combining compassion, innovation, and professionalism to support families before, during, and after funeral ceremonies.

"For us, funeral service is more than a profession. It is a responsibility to stand with families in their most difficult moments. This partnership allows us to combine compassionate care with modern digital memorial solutions that help preserve the memories of loved ones for generations, enabling families to share tributes and celebrate lives in ways that remain accessible from anywhere in the world," says John Nana Kwame Ampah Coffie, Managing Director of Gillman & Abbey Funeral Service.

"As families become increasingly connected across the world, they deserve funeral services that are both personal and accessible. Through this partnership, families can honour their loved ones beyond the day of the funeral by creating lasting digital memorials where memories, tributes, photographs, and messages of support can be shared and cherished by future generations," John added.

On the part of Remembers Group, the partnership reflects a shared vision of using technology to support tradition and improve the funeral experience.

“At Remembers Group, we recognise the importance of Ghanaian funeral rituals and the role they play in honouring the deceased and bringing families and communities together. Our purpose is not to replace these traditions, but to support them with technology that makes the experience easier for families," said Marc Stubbé, CEO of Remembers Group.

"Through our partnership with Gillman & Abbey, we combine their decades of experience in organising funerals with our practical digital tools to improve the customer experience before, during and after the funeral," Marc added.

Gillman & Abbey Funeral Service is recognised for delivering compassionate and professional funeral services backed by modern facilities and international standards. Its comprehensive services include funeral planning, embalming, body preservation, international repatriation, hearse services, chapel facilities, and bereavement support.

Ghanamemorialproducts.com offers families meaningful ways to preserve the legacies of loved ones through personalised online memorial pages, memorial keepsakes, tribute products, and digital remembrance services that can be accessed anywhere in the world.

Ghanafuneralservices.com serves as a one-stop online platform connecting the public with verified funeral homes and funeral-related businesses across Ghana. The platform makes it easier for families to compare providers, discover services, and plan funerals with confidence.

The partnership represents an important step toward modernising funeral and memorial services in Ghana while ensuring that families have access to trusted providers and lasting ways to honour those they have lost.

About Gillman & Abbey Funeral Service

Gillman & Abbey Funeral Service is one of Ghana's leading funeral service providers. The company is known for its professional standards, compassionate care, modern mortuary facilities, funeral planning expertise, and international repatriation services. It is committed to providing solace to bereaved families through dignified and personalised funeral services.

About Remembers Group

Remembers Group is an international technology and memorial services company dedicated to preserving memories and supporting families through innovative digital solutions. Its portfolio in Ghana includes Ghana Memorial Products, Ghana Funeral Services, Ghana Remembers, Ghana Online Will Maker, and other platforms that connect people with trusted funeral, memorial, and legacy planning services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.