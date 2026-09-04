Give time some time

If you say you love someone, time will tell. If you say you badly need them in your life, time always has a way of telling whether you mean it or not.

Time will test whether it is love… or just some passing desire. We will always need to pass life’s test of time!

Time has power. Like a prophet, it will let the world know why we do what we do. If you say you love me, only time will tell. If you say till death do us part, only time will tell if poverty will not put a wedge between us.

The good times will come. The bad times will come, too. Whether we loved others for who they are or what they have, only time will tell.

Whether our love for others is one birthed out of a genuine heart or a selfish one, let’s leave it for time to tell. Time never lies. It will always uncover the truth, no matter how well we have covered it with well-calculated lies.

Time will test our intentions. It will test our character. If you want to know whether a man means what he says to you, give it [him] time.

When a woman promises you she can go to the moon and back just for your sake, give it [her] time. When someone says they love you from the depth of their soul, only time can ever tell.

Time will make them decide. Time will make them choose you over others if they truly love you. Love that hasn’t been time-tested is no love yet. When someone tells you they love you, nod… and let time do the answering.

Love is like walking into a restaurant. Ordering food is free. Getting it delivered to your table, however, comes at a cost.

Making all the promises to your partner is free. Walking up the aisle to swear in the eyes of the public comes at almost no cost. Living by those promises, however, does. It comes at a price to love!

When you love someone, you do what you say. When you do not, you only say what you are supposed to do. When you truly love them, you are ready to give up your comfort for their sake. When you are only taking them for a ride, you are ready to take their comfort even for your own sake!

Time will test whether our love is selfish. Time will always tell. When a couple is all excited about putting a ring on each other’s finger, only one person can tell whether they’d still have each other’s back when the scales of love have fallen off their eyes time. Time is a timeless prophet!

The love we have for others will definitely be tested. What we feel for them will pass through the furnace of time. Indeed, time will expose every hidden desire inside of us. Time can reveal the good and bad intentions inside us.

Hard times will try to get in the way of our love. Our personal differences will do the same. Time will tell whether our love for others is an empty promise. If you say you love someone, give it time. If someone says they love you, give it time.

Love may grow old, but it should never grow cold. Despite all the reasons time throws at us to give up on those we love, we ought to still make that conscious effort to water the field of love we have for them.

Love is action, a voluntary action. Love is not conjured from the skies. We create it. True love is making an effort to stay with our loved ones, even in the bad times.

When all the odds are against us, time will test our promises. When our partners lose their jobs, time will test whether our love for them will vanish all of a sudden. Our loved ones will age. They may put on weight. They will not always be who they are physically, but time will test our love for them emotionally.

Time will always test our love. Time will always test the genuineness of our hearts and minds. Between what we say and what we do is a bridge called time. It will always tell whether we mean what we say. It will always tell whether we spoke from our heads… or our hearts.

So… when that gentleman is all excited about you, do not be too excited. Give him time. When that young lady is all over you every minute, exercise a little more patience.

It may not always be love. It may not always be what we assume it should be. We may have many questions on our minds. However, like an examiner of life, time always has the answers.

Time will always expose the motivation behind what we do. If you love her, time will tell. If you love him, time will tell, too. No one knows our thoughts until time gives them away. We may deceive others with our words, but time will definitely expose our actions.

Let love lead. Only time can tell what will ever have the lead in our lives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.