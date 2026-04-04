Globen School @30: From humble beginnings to a hub of innovation and excellence

The Globen School celebrated 30th anniversary on March 28, 2026 at its school premises, preceded by a series of activities culminating in the milestone celebration, such as donations to the Caring Hands of God Home at Kwabenya and the Good Samaritan Home at Adidome, a homecoming for alumni, an exhibition fair, all aimed at giving back to the community and reconnecting with alumni.

Founder, Mrs. Gloria Obeng, reflected on the school’s journey and expressed pride in its progress.

“The school started as a preschool but later expanded into a basic school at the request of parents, and I am excited about the progress and achievements of our past students,” she said.

The anniversary celebration, held under the theme “Honoring the past, educating the present, and inspiring the future through excellence and innovation,” brought together students, staff, parents, and dignitaries.

It featured vibrant cultural performances by students and an awards ceremony recognising outstanding learners for academic excellence. Teaching and non-teaching staff were also honored with citations for their dedication and service.

Assistant Headmistress, Mrs. Fortune Dzormeku, highlighted the school’s focus on innovation through robotics.

“The school is promoting innovation through its robotics lab, preparing students for an upcoming competition in Canada and positioning them to compete globally,” she stated.

Headmaster, Mr. Samuel Delali Yeboah, also emphasised the impact of the initiative. “The introduction of robotics has empowered our students to become global citizens, equipping them with skills beyond the classroom,” he noted.

PTA Chairman, Mr. Edwin Safo-Kwakye Jr., praised the founder and reaffirmed the association’s support for the school.

“We commend the founder for establishing this institution, which has impacted many lives, and we remain committed to supporting its future growth,” he said.

The celebration highlighted not only the school’s achievements over the past three decades but also its ongoing commitment to nurturing future-ready students through innovation, excellence, and community engagement.

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