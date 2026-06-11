GOIL proposes GH¢23.5m dividend, profit rises to GH¢90.67 million

Shareholders of GOIL PLC are set to receive a final dividend of GH¢0.060 per share following a strong financial performance in 2025, despite challenging conditions in the petroleum sector.

The total dividend to be paid amounts to GH¢23.5 million.

According to highlights from the company’s 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board has proposed a final dividend amounting to approximately GH¢23.5 million for distribution to shareholders.

The dividend proposal comes on the back of a significant increase in profitability. GOIL recorded a net profit after tax of GH¢90.67 million in 2025, up from GH¢84.70 million in 2024. Profit before tax also rose to GH¢123.37 million.

The company said the improved performance was achieved despite a difficult global and domestic petroleum market environment, underscoring the resilience of its operations and management strategy.

GOIL also reported improvements in shareholder value. Earnings per Share (EPS) increased from GH¢0.2160 in 2024 to GH¢0.2310 in 2025, while the company's share price rose sharply from GH¢1.52 at the end of 2024 to GH¢2.96 by the end of 2025, reflecting growing investor confidence.

Management attributed the stronger profitability to enhanced operational efficiency and cost discipline, including reductions in depot and station expenses, administrative costs, and finance costs.

The indigenous oil marketing company also maintained a strong revenue base, recording gross revenue of GH¢18.55 billion during the year.

Beyond rewarding shareholders, GOIL is positioning itself for future growth. Shareholders at the AGM are expected to consider a proposal to establish a GH¢1 billion Medium-Term Note Programme aimed at supporting business expansion and strategic investment opportunities.

The proposed dividend is expected to be a key highlight of the AGM, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering value to shareholders while pursuing long-term growth.

Highlights of Financial Performance

Strong Profit Growth Despite Market Pressures

GOIL PLC posted a 7.05% growth in Net Profit After Tax, from GH¢84.70 million in 2024 to GH¢90.67 million in 2025 amid a tough global and domestic petroleum market environment. Profit Before Tax was GH¢123.37 million.

Revenue Remained Strong

The Group recorded a Gross Revenue of GH¢18.55 billion in 2025, reaffirming GOIL’s position as one of Ghana’s largest indigenous petroleum marketing companies.

Improved Shareholder Value

GOIL continued to create value for shareholders:

Earnings Per Share (EPS) improved from GH¢0.2160 to GH¢0.2310

Market Price of Share increased significantly from GH¢1.52 in 2024 to GH¢2.96 by end of 2025, representing strong investor confidence.

Dividend Recommendation

The Board has proposed a final dividend of GH¢0.060 per share, amounting to about GH¢23.5 million to shareholders.

5. Operational Efficiency & Cost Discipline

Despite lower revenues compared to 2024, GOIL improved profitability through strong operational discipline, including reductions in:

Depot and station expenses

Administrative costs

Finance costs

6. Strategic Financing for Growth

At the AGM, shareholders are expected to consider a proposal to authorize the establishment of a GH¢1 billion Medium-Term Note Programme (Bond Programme) to support business expansion and strategic growth opportunities.

7. Sustainability & Responsible Business

GOIL continued to operate with a strong focus on:

Environmental sustainability

Health & safety

Ethical business conduct

Corporate social responsibility

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.