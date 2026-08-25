National

GoldBod ‘losses’ have helped stabilise Cedi, contain inflation – Mahama Ayariga

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  25 August 2026 5:42am
Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Outgoing Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has rejected claims that the financial costs associated with the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) amount to losses that undermine the government’s economic management.

Mr Ayariga argued that the increased costs recorded under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) must be assessed against the wider economic benefits of the policy, particularly its contribution to the stability of the cedi and the moderation of inflation.

Addressing Parliament on Monday, August 24, 2026, he said the government deliberately expanded the volume of gold purchased through GoldBod as part of measures to strengthen the country’s foreign exchange position.

He maintained that the resulting costs were an inevitable consequence of pursuing the policy at a larger scale and accused the Minority of presenting the figures without adequately considering the broader economic impact.

“What you call losses are costs that this country has to pay in order to maintain the strength of our currency today,” he said.

Mr Ayariga further disclosed that government was working on reforms to move GoldBod-related transactions away from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and onto the government’s books.

He said the approach was consistent with concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank about the treatment of the transactions, insisting that government remained committed to the policy.

“We stand strongly behind GoldBod and the management of GoldBod,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group