Gomoa chiefs give IGP, National Security one week to close New Winneba North Police Station

The Gomoa Ajumako and Gomoa Assin Traditional Areas have called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the National Security to, as a matter of urgency, close the New Winneba North Police Station within a week.

According to the Chiefs, the Police allegedly masterminded the shooting of the three people who died and the 23 injured persons currently receiving treatment at Trauma and Specialists Hospital in Winneba during the clash.

They have also issued the same ultimatum to the Central Regional Lands Commission and its relevant agencies to come out with clear boundaries between Gomoa Central District and Effutu Municipality to ensure a lasting solution to the lingering land dispute in the area.

The Chiefs said when these two critical issues were resolved, it would reduce tensions and curb future attacks and destruction of property and human lives between the Effutus and Gomoas.

At a press conference at Gomoa Ekroful on Thursday, September 3, Nana Okatakyi Idan Opirim IX, the Gomoa Jukwahene disapproved of Monday’s clash between residents of Gomoa Oguaakrom, Yenkuadze, Pomadze and settlers of New Winneba.

Narrating the background of the issue, Okatakyi Opirim who is also the Apesemakahene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, said the two paramount Chiefs of Gomoa Ajumako and Gomoa Assin were not pleased about the construction of the New Winneba North Police Station because the land in question belonged to Gomoa Central District Assembly.

He said that the Chiefs had not chased the New Winneba settlers, but the New Winneba North Police Station had been vehemently opposed by them due to the land dispute.

The Divisional Chief called on the IGP, National Security, National Investigation Bureau (NIB) and others to investigate and unravel the incidents behind the shooting of innocent citizens killed and injured for no reason.

Okatakyi Opirim said the failure of the IGP and the National Security to heed their demands would bring disaffection between the two areas.

He said farmers at Gomoa Yenkuadze had reported the continuous attacks unleashed on them by hired land guards and further accused an officer from the New Winneba North District Police Office of shooting an elderly man from Gomoa Oguaakrom.

Okatakyi Opirim said when the news got to the residents, they rushed to the police station in solidarity with the victim.

The Apesemakahene also revealed that the New Winneba Settlers in the Gomoa Central Constituency cast their ballots in Effutu Constituency, which was improper.

Okatakyi Oprirm, therefore, called for a full-scale probe into the clash to ensure fairness and peace, adding that the two Paramount Chiefs would never rest on their oars till justice was done.

He expressed the hope and trust that the security authorities would act swiftly.

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