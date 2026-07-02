Government begins process to bring home Ghanaian killed in South Africa

Government has begun arrangements to repatriate the body of a Ghanaian national who was shot dead during anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa, as it steps up diplomatic efforts to seek justice over the killing.

In a statement issued on July 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said plans were underway to return the body of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak to Ghana for burial after he was killed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30 during demonstrations linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks.

The Ministry said it received the reports of the fatal shooting “with profound shock and sadness” and condemned the killing.

“The Government of Ghana condemns, in the strongest terms, this senseless act of violence and the rising tide of xenophobia targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa,” the statement said.

It added: “The taking of any life is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice without delay.”

According to the Ministry, Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria has already lodged a formal protest with South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation and filed a complaint with the South African Police Service after confirming the victim’s identity and informing his family.

It disclosed that an autopsy had also been conducted at the request of the Government of Ghana.

The government is demanding what it described as a “full, transparent and expedited investigation” that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The Ministry further urged South African authorities to strengthen protection for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals living in communities affected by the violence.

It said Ghana had reiterated its expectation that South Africa, “in line with its international obligations, will guarantee the safety, dignity and rights of all foreign nationals on its territory, including Ghanaians.”

The statement also recalled that Ghana had already petitioned the African Union Commission over repeated xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa.

“Our formal petition on xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa remains active, and we expect the AU to treat the matter with the urgency it demands at its next statutory meeting,” the Ministry stated.

As preparations continue to return Bashiru Isak’s body home, the Ministry extended condolences to his family and advised Ghanaians who remain in South Africa to stay vigilant, avoid high-risk areas and contact the Ghana High Commission through its emergency lines whenever they face danger.

The government stressed that it would continue pursuing “all diplomatic, consular, and multilateral avenues to protect the lives and welfare of its citizens abroad and to ensure that such attacks are not repeated.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.