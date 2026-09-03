Government directs TDC to comply with TMA development control authority

The government has directed TDC Ghana Limited to recognise and comply with the regulatory authority of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in matters relating to development control, spatial planning and permitting within the Tema Metropolis.

The directive is part of measures to clarify the respective mandates of the two institutions following an ongoing impasse over development-related matters in the metropolis.

A letter from the Office of the President dated August 28, 2026, and signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, said a review of the constitutional and statutory mandates of the institutions, established that the TMA was the highest political and administrative authority within the Tema Metropolis.

The government also affirmed the assembly’s role as the relevant local planning authority under the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925), with responsibility for regulating physical development and considering applications for development and building permits within its jurisdiction.

TDC, on the other hand, was described as a limited liability company operating as a commercially oriented real estate developer.

The Government said while recognising TDC’s historical contribution to the planning and development of Tema, its current corporate status did not confer municipal, legislative, regulatory or spatial planning authority on the company.

It therefore directed TDC to comply with the TMA’s lawful requirements concerning development control, spatial planning, permitting, municipal services, rates, fees, and other regulatory matters within the metropolis.

The government, however, cautioned the TMA to exercise its regulatory powers fairly, transparently and strictly in accordance with the law.

It said the Assembly’s authority must not be applied arbitrarily or in a manner that unnecessarily obstructed legitimate development, investment or the commercial operations of TDC.

Under the directive, the TMA would retain its municipal and regulatory mandate, while TDC would concentrate on commercial property development and related responsibilities.

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