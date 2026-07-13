Government mourns Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, praises his role in Dagbon peace efforts

The Government has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, describing his death as a great loss to the Dagbon Kingdom and the nation.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, the government said President John Dramani Mahama extends his deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the people of Dagbon, and Ghanaians during what it described as a period of immense grief.

According to the statement signed by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the late Yaa Naa would be remembered as a distinguished traditional ruler whose reign ushered in healing, reconciliation and lasting peace in Dagbon after years of conflict.

The government noted that the late King’s unwavering commitment to unity, stability and the welfare of his people created an enabling environment for development across the kingdom.

It added that his leadership also strengthened the enduring partnership between traditional authorities and the government in promoting progress in Dagbon and across Ghana.

Paying tribute to the revered traditional leader, the government said Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II rendered invaluable service to the nation through his wisdom, statesmanship and dedication to peace.

It expressed confidence that his legacy of unity and selfless leadership would continue to inspire future generations.

The statement concluded by praying for the peaceful repose of the late Yaa Naa’s soul while assuring the Royal Family and the people of Dagbon of the government’s solidarity and support as they mourn one of Ghana’s most respected traditional rulers.

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