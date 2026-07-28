Government plans more public universities, allocates GH¢100m for UMaT Kenyase campus

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education

The government has begun moves to expand access to tertiary education with plans to establish more public universities across Ghana, including efforts to support the development of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) campus at Kenyase.

As part of the initiative, a GH¢100 million allocation is being proposed to support the take-off of the Kenyase campus and lay the foundation for its possible transformation into a fully fledged public university.

The move forms part of a broader agenda to increase opportunities for higher education, research and innovation across the country.

The government is also working towards ensuring that every regional capital has an institution dedicated to higher learning, research and innovation.

A committee, known as the Amoako Nuama Committee, has been tasked with developing recommendations and a roadmap for the establishment of additional public universities.

Beyond expanding existing institutions, plans are also being considered to create a dedicated university for teacher education. The proposed National Teacher University is expected to bring all 48 public colleges of education under one university structure, with the colleges becoming constituent institutions of the new university.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, disclosed this in an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, July 27.

He said he had directed the Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to make provision for the GH¢100 million allocation in the 2027 funding formula to support the UMaT Kenyase campus.

“I was in Kenyase a few days ago over the weekend to open what we call the UMaT campus in Kenyase. This afternoon, I have directed a letter to the Administrator of GETFund for the 2027 formula to make an allocation of GH¢100 million to support the take-off of the Kenyase campus, with the intention of expanding it to establish a new university,” he stated.

Mr Iddrisu added that the government is carefully examining the establishment of a National Teacher University, with Peki being considered as the possible location for the institution.

He said final decisions on the creation of new public universities would be guided by the recommendations of the Amoako Nuama Committee when it submits its report.

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